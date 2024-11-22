Akwa Ibom Enacts Law Against Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

Akwa Ibom State Governor has announced plans to issue an executive order providing legal backing for the prosecution of anyone caught in the act of indiscriminate waste disposal in the state.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, announced this at the official launch of newly acquired equipment for the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) in Itu LGA.

Akwa Ibom state is generally known as a clean state. This is particularly evident in the clean environment across the state capital as well as other parts of the state.

In his determined effort to maintain this status, Eno has launched waste management equipment to aid in the timely and effective disposal of waste in the state.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom Council Approves N955bn 2025 Budget

Unveiling the waste management equipment, the Governor frowned at the practice of indiscriminate waste disposal experienced in some parts of the state, noting that Akwa Ibom people are known for their cleanliness and it must remain so.

He called for a concerted effort to ensure a clean state and charged local government councils to align with the Waste Management Agency in the discharge of their duties, saying that awards will be given to the cleanest LGA by May 29, 2025.

The governor Eno also ceases the opportunity to make pronouncements on some important issues in the state.

He assured the people of uninterrupted job execution at various project sites and urged the youths to embrace the trend by availing themselves of various jobs that will be executed during and after the festivities season.

Earlier, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, Prince Ikim commended the vision of the governor in maintaining a clean state through the purchase of the equipment and pledged his commitment to driving the vision of the governor to fruition.

The National Coordinator, Clean Up Nigeria Limited, Mr Ene Baba-Owo, commended the vision of the Governor in maintaining a clean environment and urged the agency not to relent in driving the vision of the Governor.

The new equipment purchased included: 5 units of waste compacting trucks, 4 units of waste swing arm trucks, 1 unit of pull-up waste truck with crane mechanism, 50 units 6,000 litres dumpsters and 6 units of 12, 000 litres dumpsters