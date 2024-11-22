Holders Spain To Face Netherlands In Nations League Quarters

European champions Spain will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League, while Friday’s draw pitted Germany against Italy in another last-eight clash.

Spain won the last edition of the Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties in the final. They also finished runners-up in the 2020-21 tournament.

In the other quarter-finals, France take on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final and Portugal go up against Denmark.

The winners of the Spain-Netherlands tie will advance to a semi-final against either France or Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could await Germany or Italy in the other last-four encounter.

Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019 before France won the title two years later.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs from March 20-23 next year. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 4-5 with the final set for June 8 at a venue yet to be decided.

Belgium must beat Ukraine in their play-off to stay in League A, while Scotland takes on Euro 2004 champion Greece. The other League A/B play-offs are Turkey against Hungary, and Austria facing Serbia.

The Republic of Ireland will play Bulgaria in their attempt to remain in League B.