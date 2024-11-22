Lagos Govt Diverts Traffic For City Race

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion for the maiden edition of the 10-kilometer Capital City Race, scheduled for Saturday, November 23.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“To this end, the following route, starting from Shoprite Alausa Ikeja inwards Billings Way to Kudirat Abiola Way, Opebi Link Bridge, Opebi Glo Tower inward Allen Avenue, Allen Junction, will be partially closed to vehicular movement,” the statement signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Bolanle Ogunlola, read.

According to the statement, the race would be held between 5 am and 11 am.

“Other routes that will be closed are GTBank on Adeniyi Jones, AP Filling Station on Oba Akran Avenue, Samsung Authorised Service Centre to Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym.

“Consequently, all junctions and intersections from Shoprite Alausa Ikeja to the destination (Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym) will be blocked.

“The barriers will be manned by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps to prevent other road users access to the main race corridor.”

Osiyemi urged motorists to be patient, as all affected junctions would be unblocked and accessed intermittently by other road users as the race progresses.