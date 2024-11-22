Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface Sidelined With Leg Injury

Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria striker Victor Boniface is set to miss “a few games” after returning from international duty with a leg injury, coach Xabi Alonso said Friday.

“He’s got a small injury in his thigh muscle, it’s a shame,” Alonso told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Heidenheim.

It was feared that Boniface could miss the remainder of 2024 but Alonso was optimistic the striker would be back soon.

“He won’t be there tomorrow or against Salzburg (Champions League).

“We hope he will play again this year. We have to wait and see, but it’s not going to be six or eight weeks.”

Forward Patrik Schick, who has started just twice in the league this season, is expected to step up in the Nigerian’s absence.

“He is always ready — we don’t just need him now, but always.”

The defending champions, who did not lose a game in Germany last year on the way to an unbeaten league and cup double, have stuttered this season.

Leverkusen are currently in fourth, nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Alonso’s men have dropped 13 points so far this season, one more than the 12 they leaked in the entirety of the last campaign.

Boniface is Leverkusen’s highest scorer in the league, with six goals and an assist in 10 games.

AFP