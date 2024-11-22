Slot Warns Of Southampton Slip-Up Ahead Of Liverpool’s ‘Incredible’ Week

Arne Slot said he cannot be distracted by Liverpool’s upcoming showdowns with Real Madrid and Manchester City as the injury-hit Premier League leaders visit Southampton on Sunday.

Slot has made a remarkable start to his time in charge of the Reds, winning 15 of his first 17 games in all competitions.

That has propelled Liverpool into a five-point lead over City at the top of the Premier League and to the summit of the new-format Champions League.

“It would be a bit strange if I tell you I’m not enjoying being in the position we are in now, but we also understand we’re only 11 (league) games in now, so that’s a lot of games to be played,” said Slot at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

A trip to bottom-of-the-table Southampton appears the ideal appetiser to two huge clashes as Madrid visit Anfield on Wednesday before a showdown with City on December 1.

But Slot is wary of the threat posed by the Saints, who have often dominated possession without reward on their return to the top-flight.

“We indeed have incredible fixtures coming up, starting with Southampton,” added Slot.

“It’s not going to be easy even if everyone feels it is (because they are) bottom of the league. (Southampton) do not play at all like this and they made it difficult for teams that are in the top three of four.

“Their playing style is very interesting, it is a joy to watch their games.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be back in time to face Madrid, but is unlikely to return from a hamstring injury this weekend, while Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota remain out.

Liverpool’s title rivals received a major boost this week as Pep Guardiola extended his contract as Manchester City boss until 2027.

Slot is a confessed admirer of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, who has led City to six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons.

“That’s good news for City first of all, and also good news for the league because I think everyone wants to have the best managers possible and the best players over here,” said Slot.

“On the other hand City have so many quality players that if he made the choice to leave the club I would never expect them to be bottom of the league next season.”

