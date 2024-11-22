Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Oluyede’s Confirmation As Chief Of Army Staff

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede’s confirmation as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu’s move is in line with the laws of the country.

“President Bola Tinubu has sent a letter to the Senate seeking confirmation of Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff,” Onanuga said in a Friday statement.

“In the letter sent today, President Tinubu seeks Oluyede’s confirmation in accordance with the provision of Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act.”

Oluyede was appointed as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30 following the illness of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

But General Lagbaja died on 5 November and has since been buried in Abuja.

“President Tinubu is confident about the leadership qualities, professional integrity, and experience of Lt. General Oluyede to lead and inspire the army to ensure national security and stability,” the presidential spokesman added.

Oluyede: A Snapshot of Nigeria’s Ag. Army Chief

Until he was appointed the acting COAS, Oluyede was the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The acting COAS was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to the rank of a Major General in September 2020.

Since he was commissioned as an officer, Oluyede has held many command positions.

“He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer in the Guards Brigade, and Commandant of the Amphibious Training School,” Onanuga said.

“General Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.”

In the course of his service, he has received many honours such as the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.

Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour, and the Field Training Medal. Oluyede also bagged the coveted Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

The acting COAS is married with three children.