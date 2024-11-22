VIDEO: Wike Wants To Destroy PDP, Says Ugochinyere

The member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Friday accused FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of destabilising the Peoples Democratic Party

Wike, the immediate past Rivers State Governor, was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu in 2023. He is a PDP member serving in an All Progressives Congress (APC) cabinet.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the lawmaker said Wike wants to destroy the opposition party, although he didn’t state how.

He stated that Wike is not PDP’s main problem, accusing some of the party’s leaders of not challenging the minister’s antics.

“The way PDP is going and the role he (Wike) is playing in staying in APC doing APC work and insisting on ensuring that the leadership of the party must remain all points to the fact that he just wants to destroy PDP,” he said.

“It is not like he is the problem of PDP. The people I blame are some of the governors and PDP leaders who have not been man enough to stand up to stop this kindergarten politics.

“I don’t understand why you have a national chairman and secretary of a party who seem to be in bed with the ruling government and people seem to be comfortable with that and are filing cases in court to keep themselves in office,” he said.

