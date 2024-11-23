Gov Buni Approves ₦70, 000 Minimum Wage Effective December 2024

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the payment of ₦70, 000 minimum wage to state civil servants with effect from December 2024.

The governor’s spokesperson Mamman Mohammed says the approval followed a recommendation of the committee on Minimum wage constituted by the state government.

The committee had recommended a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a hitch-free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.

READ ALSO: Gov. Alia Approves N75, 000 Minimum Wage For Benue Workers

According to a statement by the spokesman, the reconciliation process which is nearing completion is expected to be concluded soon for approval, and quick enrolment of the local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure.

The government expects civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.