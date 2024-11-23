Gov Mbah Announces Research Funding For Enugu State-Owned Tertiary Institutions

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has announced commitment of a substantial funds for research purposes in state-owned tertiary institutions from next year.

According to him, the new policy requiring all state-owned tertiary institutions in Enugu State to deliver Experiential Learning to students will require change in planning, budget, curriculum reform, assessment and promotions, as well as research.

Gov Mbah who was speaking at the 20th convocation of the state university of science and technology reaffirmed commitment to invest hugely in experiential learning and the entire education sector.

Earlier today, I had the pleasure of joining the 20th Convocation Ceremony of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) at Agbani, where we celebrated the remarkable achievements of 8,437 graduates, including nine outstanding First Class students.

“Indeed, I saw technology deployed in the cause of service as I toured an exhibition pavilion showcasing a diverse range of products from biotechnology to pharmacology,” the governor said.

“Universities are meant to spur technological advancement. It is in line with this philosophy that I announced a new policy requiring all state-owned tertiary institutions in Enugu State to henceforth deliver Experiential Learning to our students. This change will reflect in planning, budget, curriculum reform, assessment and promotions, as well as research.

“We are also committing substantial funds for research purposes next year. These would be made available to state-owned tertiary institutions. We have committed over N1.6 billion to carry out structural expansion at ESUT to compensate for the space constraints at Park Lane.

“We have equally provided funds worth hundreds of millions to this institution for various programmes, including the letting up a multi-purpose laboratory at the College of Medicine, water reticulation at the College of Medicine, rehabilitation of Anatomy building at the College of Medicine, procurement of equipment for re-accreditation of Nursing Sciences, Pharmacy and Medical Laboratory Sciences and procurement of equipment for resource verification of Public Health, Radiography, Human Nutrition and Dietetics as well as Biomedical Engineering in addition to other major interventions to transform the institution.

“We would be setting up a Centre for Experiential Learning here. It would be an experiential hub where professors will be wholly immersed in Experiential Learning, which would be passed on to their students,” Mbah said.