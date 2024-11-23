UPDATED: President Tinubu Returns To Nigeria From G20 Summit In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria from Brazil where he attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja late on Saturday.

He was welcomed by a team of government officials and other top dignitaries, hours after he left the Galeao Air Force Basa (SBGL) Airport, Rio de Janeiro.

Tinubu attended the summit during which he endorsed the global alliance against hunger and poverty.

The Nigerian leader also held bilateral talks with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva who praised reforms by President Tinubu.

“We have too many children out of school, and we know that education is a way out of hunger and poverty. That is why we are designing ways and incentives to keep these children in school, and we need your support for these kids who want to stay in school,” he told the IMF chief.

“We are engaging stakeholders and sensitising Nigerians to expand the economy’s tax base for inclusive developmental growth. We are doing this without necessarily increasing the taxes on our people who have already given a lot. We will require your support on this,” Tinubu stated.

A high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Minister of Livestock Development, and the Minister of Arts, Tourism, Culture, and Creativity accompanied Tinubu to the summit.

The G20 is made up of 19 member countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, the US, along with the European Union.