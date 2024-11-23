Navy Arrests  Suspected Petrol-Smuggling Syndicate In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) at the coastal waters of Ibaka, in the Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, has smashed a syndicate specialising in smuggling petroleum products and other contraband goods to Cameroon and other countries within the Gulf of Guinea region.

Those arrested included three suspected oil thieves carrying 2,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, and 1,000 cartons of beer for onward transmission to the neighbouring Republic of Cameroon.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of the Base, Capt. Uche Aneke disclosed this while handing over the suspects, the seized items and other essential goods worth millions of naira to the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command.

Aneke said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at about 7 PM while on routine night patrol in Mbo River during a stop-and-search operation.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Ace Journalist’s Relations In Kogi, Demand N50m

“Navy intercepted a wooden boat laden with about 1,000 cartons of different brands of beer and other goods, upon thorough search, our gunboat discovered drums of PMS amounting to 2,000 litres carefully concealed under the cartons with the intention of smuggling into the Republic of Cameroon,” he explained.

Aneke, therefore, warned individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters to desist immediately, or be made to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes in the State.

According to him, criminal elements in FOB Ibaka area of operations under the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility, would continue to be detected using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

“Such criminals will be apprehended and duly prosecuted. Nigeria’s waters and the Nigerian coastal areas are not for illegal activities,” the Navy CO warned.

After receiving the items, suspects, and other goods, Assistant Superintendent of the Corps, NSCDC, Willie Sunday, said the Command would further investigate the case to establish the culpability and prosecution of the suspects.