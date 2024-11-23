NECO Accredits More Foreign Schools For SSCE, BECE

Determined to broaden its horizon and expand its global presence, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more foreign schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The newly accredited schools in addition to the existing ones, are in Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea.

A statement by NECO’s Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani on Saturday, said its accreditation Team visited the schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE.

“The Accreditation Team inspected Classrooms, Laboratories, Libraries, Computer Laboratories, workshops, Examination Halls and Sports facilities to determine their adequacy and suitability for NECO Examinations.

“After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for students worldwide to benefits from its expertise, thus contributing to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond,” the statement read in part.

In another development, candidates are participating in the ongoing NECO SSCE External in Diffa, Niger Republic.

The UNHCR School, Diffa, Niger Republic is the first NECO SSCE External Centre outside Nigeria.

It would be recalled that NECO examinations are now written by candidates in Benin Republic, Togo, Cote’d Ivoire, Niger Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.