PDP Governors Meet, Pledge Better Governance For Nigerians

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party are meeting in Jos, Plateau State to discuss pertinent issues of governance as they affect the party and national issues, as well as a review of the just concluded elections in Edo and Ondo states where the party lost in the two governorship elections.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed in his remarks at the opening of the meeting, restated the party’s commitment to providing good governance to the people through the elected governors under the party.

He emphasised the PDP’s unity and its position as an unbreakable political party offering Nigerians hope and good governance.

“We are here on the Plateau, and Governor Mutfwang has shown us that Plateau is indeed a melting pot where everyone is welcome.

“The PDP remains an indivisible party. Despite minor hiccups, we are united with all organs and leaders of the party. We will continue to work together to provide Nigerians with opportunities for better governance,” Mohammed affirmed.

On his part, Oyo State Governor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, also reassured PDP supporters of the governors’ determination to reform the party and restore its leadership role in Nigeria.

Governors from Zamfara, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau were present at the meeting, while those of Delta and Enugu States were represented. Other states not represented at the meeting include Osun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

Other dignitaries at the Gala Night included Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and the Deputy Governors of Bayelsa, Enugu, Plateau States and the PDP Acting National Chairman, Illiya Damagum. Also in attendance were notable party leaders, including former Plateau Governor, Senator Jonah David Jang, former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, and Chairman of the PDP Ministers’ Forum, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as well as other stakeholders.