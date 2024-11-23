Police Recover Explosives In Borno State

The Nigeria Police Force says its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has recovered unexploded military ordnances in Maiduguri, Borno State.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi says following reports from vigilant residents.

He said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) team of the Force was deployed to secure the affected areas, and all ordnances were safely evacuated without any loss of life, injury, or property damage.

The statement added that in the Dala Kacchallah area, the operatives recovered six unexploded projectiles and one mortar bomb near an uncompleted building which were washed ashore by recent flooding and abandoned by local scavengers.

According to him, at the Gwange Riverbank, a military hand grenade was discovered which the EOD-CBRN team safely removed before conducting explosive risk awareness campaigns to sensitize residents.

All the ordinances, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, have been safely removed and the areas declared safe.

He said investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the recovered items and to prevent future occurrences.

Following the development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun hailed the professionalism and gallantry of the officers.

IGP Egbetokun assured Nigerians of the Force’s commitment to ensuring public safety and security.

“The IGP also noted that the EOD team in Borno State has been consistent in responsiveness and professionalism in preventing a series of calamities as many IEDs have been safely recovered in many instances within the state,” the police spokesman added.