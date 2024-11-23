Premier League Confirms 2025/26 Season Start Dates, Adjusts Fixtures

The English Premier League has unveiled the official dates for the 2025/26 season.

In a statement released late Friday on the EPL website, the new campaign will kick off on Saturday, August 16, 2025, with the final match round slated for Sunday, May 24, 2026, ensuring a thrilling season from start to finish.

Titled “Dates for 2025/26 Premier League season confirmed,” it emphasised a renewed commitment to player welfare, particularly during the congested festive period.

For the first time, no two match rounds will take place within 60 hours of each other, addressing long-standing concerns about the congested holiday fixture list.

Furthermore, no matches will be held on Christmas Eve in 2025, a decision likely to be welcomed by players and fans alike.

The league has also made significant changes to the festive period schedule to prioritise player welfare.

The release read, “The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other.

“This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule.”

Key Highlights:

The season spans 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds, providing an evenly distributed calendar.

The 16 August start date guarantees 83 days of rest for players following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The May 24 end date ensures the league concludes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period, offering players ample preparation time for the global tournament.