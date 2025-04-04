Senate Committee Charges Contractor To Complete Bodo-Bonny Road On Time

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Works has directed Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to expedite work on the Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers State and ensure its timely completion.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi, gave the directive during an inspection visit to the project site, as part of the committee’s nationwide oversight functions on federal road infrastructures.

The 39-kilometre Bodo-Bonny Road, flagged off in 2017 through a partnership between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), is expected to connect Bonny Island—an oil and gas hub currently accessible mainly by sea—to the mainland.

The lawmakers say the project has the potential to boost economic activities and accessibility in Rivers State.

The inspection visit marked the beginning of the committee’s two-day working tour of federal road projects in the Niger Delta. During stopovers at strategic sections of the project, members of the committee, including the Deputy Chief Whip of the senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi and Senator Victor Umeh, frowned at the delay and urged the contractor to be accurate and deliver on schedule.

Officials of Julius Berger including the Project Manager, Tim Nippert, and Managing Director, Dr. Peer Lubach, defended the progress, saying the project is over 75 percent complete and will be delivered in December 2025.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Senator Mpigi emphasized the role of the legislature in monitoring public infrastructure:

“The Senate and the House of Representatives are the people that appropriate the necessary funds. We want to see what the taxpayers’ money is being used for in our country.”

While commending parts of the progress made, he urged the contractors not to relent.

“We are satisfied. We are happy. But in the same way, just like Oliver Twist, the committee is saying, Mr. Julius Berger, we used to know you as being the number one construction giant in this country. We don’t want you to slack behind.”

He charged the company to maintain its reputation, saying, “We want you (Julius Berger) to use this Bodo-Bonny Road as a sample of how well you can handle road projects.”

He also urged the Federal Ministry of Works to reward the remaining nine-kilometre stretch connecting Bodo to the East-West Road to enhance access and further open up the region for development.

The lawmakers pledged to continue engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure no federal road project in the Niger Delta is abandoned.

The Joint Committee on Works is expected to continue its inspection across other federal road projects in the region on Friday.