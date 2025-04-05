18 Killed In Road Crash Along Sagamu-Ikorodu Road

Just hours after a road accident claimed seven lives on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 18 people died in a multiple-vehicle crash along the Ikorodu/Sagamu road, while four others sustained injuries.

According to the chief Route Commander and Public Education Officer for the Command, Florence Okupe, the crash involved 7 vehicles.

The registration numbers of the vehicles involved are AGL752YC TOYOTA HIACE BUS, T14007LA DAF TRUCK, HT680 HONDA CAR, DAF TRUCK NO REGISTRATION NUMBER, STF10204 PICKUP, AGG448Q MOTOR BIKE, PKA214WS BAJAJ BIKE.

“The Federal Roads Safety Corps Mosimi Unit Command carried out rescue operation on Ikorodu – Sagamu road on a crash that occurred on Saturday 5 April at about 1600 hrs.

“A total of 22 people were involved in the multiple crash, 04 people were injured and 18 persons were killed including one of the rescue officers who happened to be an FRSC personnel.

She said that the accident happened when vehicle one and two crashed and the FRSC rescue team were carrying out the rescue operation when another vehicle rammed into them as a result of brake failure

“The injured victims were taken to Dasochris Hospital Gbaga while the deceased were deposited at OOUTH.

“The Sector Commander is pained over the recklessness of drivers and the number of crashes recorded today and is attributed to speed and brake failure.

He advised motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limit and observe road signs as well.