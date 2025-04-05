Army Disputes Police Report On Rescue Of Israeli National In Taraba

The Nigeria Army 6 Brigade and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke has given its own account on the rescue of an Israeli national Gil Itamar in Taraba State.

The army disagrees with the account of the Taraba State Police Command which stated that the Israeli National was abducted while being escorted by men of the Nigeria Army.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 6 Brigade Nigeria Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni, refuted the claim, insisting that the Israeli national was driving all alone in his car before he was abducted.

Captain Oni added that contrary to the press statement by the police that there was an exchange of gunfire before Itamar’s release, no single shot was fired.

According to him, the release of the victim was achieved through intense pressure mounted on local village heads and youth leaders in communities such as Kofai Ahmadu, Apako, and Chanchangi.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Kidnapped Foreign National In Taraba

The statement reads, “The attention of Headquarters 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), has been drawn to a press release issued by the Taraba State Police Command on the rescue of Mr. Gil Itamar, an Israeli national and staff of SCC Company, who was kidnapped on 3 April 2025, at Atim Community along Takum–Chanchangi Road in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“While we commend the collaborative spirit among security agencies in the state, it is necessary to correct certain inaccuracies contained in the said release to ensure that the public is rightly informed.

“Firstly, contrary to the claim that Mr Gil Itamar was being escorted by the military at the time of his abduction, we wish to categorically state that he was alone in his vehicle, without any military escort or driver, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Secondly, the search and rescue operation which led to his recovery was initiated and led by the Commanding Officer of 93 Battalion Nigerian Army, Takum. The operation was intelligence driven and conducted in coordination with local stakeholders. Not a single shot was fired, as the release of the victim was achieved through intense pressure mounted on local village heads and youth leaders in communities such as Kofai Ahmadu, Apako, and Chanchangi. These efforts yielded credible information that led to the location where the victim was eventually found abandoned by his captors.

“We urge our sister agency, the Taraba State Police Command, to exercise due diligence in gathering accurate information before making public statements, especially on sensitive matters concerning inter-agency operations. Misinformation not only misleads the public but may also undermine the credibility of security efforts in the state.

“6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 OPWS remain committed to working with all security stakeholders to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors in Taraba State.”

Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Police Command James Lashen, had in a statement on Friday, announced the rescue of the Israeli national in collaboration with the military and hunters.

The police statement read, “The Taraba State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and hunters, have successfully rescued a kidnapped foreign nationale , one Mr Gil Itamar , an Israeli, who was abducted by armed criminals in Atim Community along Takum/Chanchangi road, in Taraba State on April 3, 2025.

“On 03/04/2025 at about 1030hrs , an information was received through a phone call from one Alhaji Saidu , a staff of SCC company based in Takum that, on same date at about 0915hrs, one Mr Gil Itamar , an Israeli and also a staff of SCC company was kidnapped by some armed hoodlums at Atim Community along Takum/Chanchangi road while being escorted by the Military.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the DPO of Takum division, mobilized his men with personnel from 67 PMF in collaboration with the Military and hunters and stormed the scene.

“An intense cordon, search-and-rescue operation was conducted which led to the successful rescue of the victim at Kofai Ahmadu, after a fierce gun duel. The hoodlums were forced to bid a retreat and flee the scene.

“The victim is presently undergoing medical checks at SCC company’s medical facility Takum.

“Meanwhile, radar is being placed on the fleeing criminals with intent to bring them to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bretet Emmanuel Simon psc(+) commended the gallant officers involved in the operations and assured the public that the Command will spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Taraba State.

“He further advised criminal elements to relocate as the command will make Taraba very unconducive for their hibernation.”