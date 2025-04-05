Gospel Artist Nathaniel Bassey, Others Make YouTube’s Most Streamed Nigerian Acts Globally In Q1 2025

Nigerian gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo and Moses Bliss have written their names in gold on the global music scene, ranking among the most-streamed Nigerian acts on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025.

Data compiled by Debut Hub, Nathaniel Bassey secured 52.8 million streams, Mercy Chinwo followed closely with 46.4 million, and Moses Bliss 41.5 million.

While Mercy Chinwo’s most popular track, “Excess Love,” has garnered 133 million plays, making it one of her standout songs, Nathaniel Bassey’s best-performing songs like “Yahweh Sabaoth,” amassed 25 million plays, “TOBECHUKWU” (featuring Mercy Chinwo Blessed) reaching 39 million plays, and “Jesus Iye,” which has earned 32 million plays to date.

On the other hand, the Q1 2025 rankings saw Rema’s continued dominance, with other leading Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Ayra Starr, also making significant appearances in the top 20 most-streamed artists.

Rema gathered an impressive 223 million streams with his hit “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez, which has now reached a groundbreaking 2.5 billion plays.

Here’s a glimpse of the top 20 most-streamed Nigerian artists globally on YouTube Music in Q1 2025: