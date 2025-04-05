PDP, Ighodalo’s Appeal Will Crash At Appellate Court — Okpebholo Boasts

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo’s appeal will crash at the Appellate Court.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, on Friday, said Okpebholo boasted while speaking at Okaijesan Town Hall, Irrua, venue for the celebration of his election Tribunal victory hosted by Edo Central leaders.

The Governor thanked Edo people for their support and prayers and assured them that his administration would continue with the current pace of developmental strides.

He noted that Ighodalo and the PDP have declared their intention to challenge the verdict of the election petition tribunal ruling, which gave him and his party victory on Wednesday.

Okpebholo said ghodalo and PDP are both free to appeal the ruling, as he assured them that they will fail at the Appeal Court.

“The opposition party has been talking and shouting, but Edo people spoke very clear and loud with their votes on September 21, 2024. Edo people voted for the right person in Senator Monday Okpebholo. The people will speak again when the time is right.

“We have defeated them at the Tribunal, and they said they want to appeal the ruling. If they like, let them appeal and even get to the Supreme Court. We will defeat them.

“They have stolen enough money from Edo State. So, they are wasting the money on court cases. If they like, let them spend the whole money they stole from the people. They will never steal Edo people’s mandates given to me and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the September 21st governorship election.”

Okpebholo revealed plans by his administration to develop Esan land through road infrastructure, noting that his administration has awarded a contract to dualise the old road from Ekpoma to Ubiaja.

“As we won this election, the first thing we did was to make sure our roads were motorable across Edo State. If you come to Enewa now, it’s looking like Abuja, as we are putting our efforts into ensuring we have good roads to boost economic activities.

“I know the problem of Edo State and Esan land. I have already awarded the old road from Ekpoma to Ubiaja to be dualized. There will be much space to enable vehicles to pass freely without hitting each other. When completed, this road will boost economic activities in the area.

“I am an Edo man, an Esan man, and I know the problem of Esan people. Today, I came to tell you people that the Tribunal has given us victory again after the September 21st governorship election.

“The people have spoken, and by the grace of God very soon, what we promised our people, they will start enjoying it. The promise like the soft loan, our people will soon start getting the money. They will soon start to enjoy it. It will start happening in less than two weeks. The money is ready. Names are being compiled for the interested people who want the loan.”

In his address to Esan people, the Secretary to Edo State Government, Umar Ikhilor, said God gave Edo people double victory in the election of September 21st governorship and in the election petition tribunal ruling.

He noted that Governor Monday Okpebholo, who won the governorship election, has been affirmed as the true elected Governor by the election petition Tribunal in Abuja.

“God gave us double victory on Wednesday at the Tribunal judgment. We are grateful to God Almighty and the people of Edo State for their continuous prayers and support.”

The leader of Arewa community in Esan land, Bawa Umar, commended Okpebholo for his efforts in ensuring peace, stability, and development in Edo State after the Uromi killings.

He noted that his visit to Kano State to condole with the Governor speaks volumes of his personality as a gentleman and a man of peace.