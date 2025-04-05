Two Chinese, Police Officer Killed In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two Chinese expatriates and one police officer during a rescue operation in Abia State.

This followed a distress report received by the police that unidentified armed men had ambushed and attacked a group of Chinese expatriates and their police escorts while they were en route to their company site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, who stated this in a statement made available to Channels Television on Saturday, said the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers,) were killed during the attack.

The assailants also carted away Inspector Saidu’s rifle.

READ ALSO: Army Disputes Police Report On Rescue Of Israeli National In Taraba

However, the police said that in collaboration with the military and other sister security agencies, it successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers.

The statement reads, “Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia State Command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission.

“As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries. Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered a gunshot injury on his leg. Both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki.

“Today, 05/04/2025, tactical team operatives of the command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has assured the good people of Abia State that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.”

He urged residents to remain security conscious, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the nearest Police Station Or call the following Command’s emergency lines: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, 08079210006.