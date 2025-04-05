US Lowers Tariffs On French Overseas Territories

Washington has lowered planned tariffs on two French overseas territories initially listed as facing swinging import levies earlier this week, AFP saw Friday.

In a list of countries and territories published Wednesday, the Trump White House said it would slap duties of 37 percent on imports from Indian Ocean territory La Reunion and 50 percent on those coming from tiny Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon in the North Atlantic.

La Reunion — part of the European Union’s shared customs area, but considered a separate territory for tax purposes — will instead face a 10-percent tariff, according to a version of the list made available Friday.

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon — technically not part of the European Union — will be hit with the same levy.

That would bring the two territories into line with other French overseas possessions Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana and Mayotte.

La Reunion’s regional president Huguette Bello had blasted Trump as “ignorant” on learning of the initial tariff rate Wednesday, while Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon MP Stephane Lenorman attacked “incompetence in the American administration.”

The Friday version of the list also saw planned tariffs on Australia’s Norfolk Island, which lies between New Zealand and French Pacific territory New Caledonia, sharply reduced.

The island — population 2,000 — had initially been slated to face import duties of 29 percent, now reduced to 10.

From Saturday, tariffs of 10 percent will apply to all US imports, except from Canada and Mexico.

Next Wednesday, rates will be increased for dozens of US trade partners, with EU importers set to pay 20 percent and China 34 percent.

AFP