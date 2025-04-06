15 Wounded As Gas Explodes In Lagos

Fifteen persons have been injured following a gas explosion in the Iganmu area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the development late Sunday. It said the fire involved a 25-kg gas cylinder in a mini shop consisting of five numbers of the same within a bungalow building consisting of 15 self-contained rooms self contains and seven shops.

It said the gas leakage from mishandling of products attracted a nearby flame before resulting in the explosion.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Emergency Alert!

Type of Emergency: Gas Fire

Time of Call: 16:10hrs

Address: 12, Amosu Street, Ijora Badia, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos.

Description: It is a Fire involving a 25kg of gas cylinder in a mini shop consisting of five numbers of same within a bungalow building consisting of 15 room self contains and 7 shops.

Situation Update: The resultant Fire extinguished and remains of the gas cylinders evacuated as danger completely averted and normalcy returns.

Cause: Gas leakage from mishandling of products attracting a nearby flame before resulting to explosion.

Casualty: 15 persons, both adults and children, male and female suffering varying degrees of burnt injuries. A number of the victims have been administered first aids along others that have been taken to the hospital. It is, however, pertinent to state that none of the cases are life threatening. In Attendance: Sari Iganmu Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service. Complimented by LASEMA, LNSC and LASAMBUS. Margaret Adeseye Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service April 6, 2025