IGP Withdraws Invite To Emir Sanusi Over Death During Eid-el-Fitr Celebrations

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn the invite to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, over the death recorded during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kano.

Police authorities had on Friday invited the Emir for questioning at their headquarters in Abuja over the circumstances surrounding the incident during the event.

But on Sunday, police authorities said they had “withdrawn its earlier invitation extended to Alhaji Aminu Sanusi in connection with the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kano State during the Sallah celebration on March 30, 2025”.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the withdrawal of the invite followed “advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicized or misinterpreted”.

“Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement,” Adejobi said in a statement on Sunday evening.

He promised that “All individuals found culpable will at the end be brought to justice. To this effect, some arrests have been made prompting invitation to Alhaji Sanusi.

“The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.”

