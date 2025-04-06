Makinde, Adesina Mourn Ex-Oyo Gov Olunloyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, have mourned the loss of former governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo who died on Sunday.

Olunloyo passed away in a private hospital in Ibadan after a brief illness. He was aged 90.

Makinde in a statement on Sunday described his death as the loss of one of Nigeria’s most cerebral former administrators.

READ ALSO: Ex-Oyo Gov Olunloyo Dies At 90

The governor extended his condolences to the Olunloyo family, the people of Ibadanland, and the entire Oyo State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good People of Oyo State, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Omololu Olunloyo, the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State on the demise of the former governor,” Makinde said.

“In Dr Olunloyo, we have lost another icon. This time, we lost a highly cerebral and patriotic leader, who served our great state at its early stages.”

We are saddened by the passing of His Excellency Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo this morning, just days before his 90th birthday. Baba was a brilliant mind, a renowned mathematician. He will be remembered for his selfless contributions to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria. I… pic.twitter.com/koDMHqkEwi Advertisement — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 6, 2025

Adesina also paid tribute on his X page (formerly Twitter).

“I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo at the age of 89. He was a revered Nigerian Elder Statesman and former Governor of Oyo State. A patriotic and astute leader. A renowned mathematician. Nigeria has lost one of its best minds. May his soul rest in peace.” Adesina wrote.

I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo at the age of 89. He was a revered Nigerian Elder Statesman and former Governor of Oyo State. A patriotic and astute leader. A renowned mathematician. Nigeria has lost one of its best minds. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gxNz58FW5p — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) April 6, 2025

Governor Makinde further expressed his gratitude that Olunloyo was honoured during his lifetime.

“My joy is that our government immortalised and honoured Pa Olunloyo in his lifetime and he was present to witness it, as we named the Ibadan Airport Road and the Leisure Park on the axis after him in recognition of his service to the state.”

“May the Lord grant repose to his soul and give his family the fortitude to bear his demise.”