Plateau Killings: ACF Asks FG To Halt Attacks, Declare State Of Emergency

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the recent frightening attacks by terror groups on defenseless communities in Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic deaths of several people, including children.

The forum calls on the federal government to be constitutionally responsible for the protection of the lives and properties of citizens. It said this will ensure that such renewed attacks and killings on the Plateau and other communities in the Northern region and other parts of the country are stopped immediately.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Tukur Muhammad-Baba, it asked the Federal Government to declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members.

“ACF reiterates its long-standing stance that every new such experience is one too many. Clearly, the people are in great pain, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges. The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately, and peace must return to the State,” it said.

It also called on intensified efforts in actionable intelligence gathering, processing, and deployment by all relevant security agencies to establish the immediate and remote causes of the latest skirmishes, as well as for security agencies to investigate, identify, arrest, and prosecute perpetrators and enablers of the attacks.

Furthermore, ACF demanded full compensation for the victims of the attack and the extension of relief to those injured by the attackers.

“ACF deeply mourns the dead and unequivocally condemns the attacks. The Forum particularly extends sympathy and condolence to the affected communities, the Government, and the people of Plateau State,” part of the statement read.

“The Forum identifies with the deep pains of families of the victims, prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, for surviving victims to be fortified with strength to bear the losses and for quick return to full health for all who suffered injuries.”

It also asked the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government to empower community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation, and cooperation.

“Citizens should avail the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals; and members of the National Assembly to do more to hold the FGN and the national security agencies to account and to demand concrete evidence of a firm resolve to exterminate the current terror on citizens,” the statement added.