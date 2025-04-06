Slot Shocked By Sloppy Liverpool Errors In Fulham Defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the leaders need to get back to doing the basics right after a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday ended a 26-game unbeaten Premier League run.

The Reds remain well on course for a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title as they lead Arsenal by 11 points with seven games to go.

But defeat at Craven Cottage was their third in four games after exiting the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain and losing the League Cup final to Newcastle.

Fulham struck three times in 14 first-half minutes through Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz thanks to series of defensive errors after Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning strike put Liverpool in front.

Luis Diaz pulled a goal back as a spirited second-half display from Liverpool fell short of a comeback.

“It wasn’t 45 minutes of disaster but the errors we made weren’t something that we’re used to,” Slot said. “It’s disappointed us all, the players and the fans.

“If you make mistakes they have the quality to punish you.

“In the second half we made chances and could have made up for it, but we lacked time. In the last 25 minutes it was clear that we could score a third.”

Liverpool’s exit from Europe does at least mean they have a full week to prepare for each of their remaining Premier League games.

After showing signs of fatigue in recent weeks, Slot is hoping a quieter schedule will help get his side back to the levels they showed earlier in the season.

“We have a whole week until West Ham (on April 13). Everyone needs to be aware that the only way we win is through a constant effort and 90 minutes of hard work,” he added.

Even the normally unflappable Virgil van Dijk was at fault in the Liverpool defence as he was outmuscled by Muniz for Fulham’s third goal.

“A very poor first half in terms of the goals we conceded,” said the Liverpool captain.

“It was so unnecessary and then you’re fighting a very tough battle. A very poor half as a collective.

“We tried everything in the second half but when you ship three goals in the first half it’s very difficult.”

Victory is a major boost to Fulham’s ambitions of European football next season.

The Cottagers move up to eighth and within striking distance of the top five, which will almost certainly secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

“It was a great three points for us, I believe we deserved it,” manager Marco Silva said.

“Our first half was at a good level and after a good goal from Mac Allister, we had to be strong, be clever, make some tactical fouls and the reaction was great.”