AXA Mansard Declares 45 Kobo Final Dividend For Registered Members

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced a final dividend of 45k per ordinary share of N2.00 for shareholders listed in the Register of Members as of the close of business on June 25th, 2025.

The dividend pertains to the financial period ending December 31, 2024.

In a disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the group confirmed that shareholders will receive their payments electronically on July 10, 2025, through its registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited.

“On July 10, 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of June 25th, 2025,” according to the statement.

The company’s final dividend of N45k translates to N4.05 billion.

Based on the share price of N8.64, the dividend yield is 5.20%.

The dividend also translates to a dividend payout ratio of 27.89%.

AXA Mansard has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34x, higher than the industry average of 2.74x, indicating it is overvalued.

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N31.6 billion for the year that ended on December 31, 2024, which reflects an increase of 100.94% from the previous year’s profit of N15.7 billion.

The group’s retained earnings grew to N33.9 billion, up from N14.3 billion in the prior year.

In terms of insurance revenue, the firm achieved N131.6 billion, marking a 59.11% rise compared to the N82.7 billion reported the previous year.

Health insurance accounted for a significant portion of this revenue at N47.2 billion, followed by oil and gas at N37.4 billion.

Revenue from savings reached N12.7 billion, while fire insurance generated N12.6 billion, with other insurance lines contributing to the total.

AXA Mansard anticipates an insurance revenue of N86.78 billion for the second quarter of 2025, according to a recent earnings forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company emphasised the need for shareholders to register for e-dividends, making it easier for them to receive their final payments. The group also announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on July 10, 2025.