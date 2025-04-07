Bayern Will Not ‘Change Goals’ Despite Injury Woes, Says Kompany

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany refused to rein in his ambitions despite an injury crisis which has ripped through the side ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Inter Milan.

Bayern host this season’s Champions League final but their hopes of making it to the showpiece have been threatened by a bulging casualty ward, with several key players on the sidelines.

Speaking on Monday before hosting the first leg, a rematch of the 2010 final won 2-0 by Jose Mourinho’s Inter, Kompany said his side were ambitious as ever.

“We’re looking forward and expecting the guys who will be playing tomorrow to perform and get the results for us,” he told reporters.

“We can’t forget that the guys who will play tomorrow have all been part of our journey to where we are now.

“I don’t want to complain — I don’t want to change our goals because we have injuries. My thoughts are only on what can happen if we perform at our best.”

Bayern are likely to be without midfielder Jamal Musiala, wing-back Alphonso Davies and defenders Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito for several weeks.

Captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic are all out of Tuesday’s meeting and may also miss the return leg.

Pavlovic returned to team training on Monday, while Neuer and Coman worked individually.

Italian champions Inter Milan sit atop the Serie A table and have conceded just two goals in 10 games in the Champions League so far this season.

Kompany said his side needed to “have faith” in their systems and “be there in the (crucial) moments”.

“We can talk tactically about what Inter does well. But there’s also character, heart, and emotion.

“That’s all part of it… What’s important to me is that we’re mentally ready and show our personality.”

Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer said his side were “not looking for excuses”, adding the crisis would “bring the team together to overcome this as a group”.

Calling Bayern “one of the favourites alongside Real Madrid”, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said he could empathise with their injury woes, given the visitors’ own concerns.

“Musiala is one of the best players in the world. It’s a heavy absence for them.

“But thinking that Thomas Mueller or Serge Gnabry can replace him shows what kind of team Bayern have.”

“They have important players missing just like us. We are without five players and they also have some players out,” Inzaghi told reporters.

Inter are missing Denzel Dumfries, Medhi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Valentin Carboni, while Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco are doubts.

Inzaghi said “Bastoni more yes than no. Dimarco more no than yes.”

“We will have to suffer but there will also be times when we’ll cause Bayern problems.”

AFP