Edge Of The Sun: A Soldier’s Solution To Youth Restiveness, Criminality In Society

In his review of Edge of the Sun, Paul Liam takes a deep look into Alexander Emmanuel Ochogwu’s exploration of Nigeria’s social ills, focusing on the themes of youth restiveness, criminality, and the harsh realities of resource exploitation.

Liam, a well-respected Nigerian critic, highlights how the novel intricately weaves together personal, and societal struggles, offering a critical reflection on the cycles of violence and neglect within Nigeria’s Niger Delta and beyond.

With a very brilliant insight, Liam examines Ochogwu’s portrayal of redemption and the challenges of reforming a broken society; he offers readers a fresh view on this compelling narrative.

Alexander Emmanuel Ochogwu’s Edge of the Sun: A Soldier’s Solution to Youth Restiveness and Criminality in Society

Alexander Emmanuel Ochogwu’s novel, Edge of the Sun, is a remarkable representation of the social realities and development challenges bedeviling Nigeria. The story is set against the background of the epidemic cultism in the Niger Delta and banditry and terrorism in the North. Cultism in the Niger Delta and banditry/terrorism in the North are intrinsically tied to the struggle for natural resources and economic appropriation between state and non-state actors. Oil and gold are two of Nigeria’s critical natural resources essential for the country’s socioeconomic development. However, rather than facilitating prosperity, these resources have become the basis for needless killings and the formation of deadly militias across the country over the years. This underlying motif gives rise to the social issues succinctly contextualized in the novel.

Published in 2025 by Purple Shelves, Lagos, the 249-page novel is set in a fictive riverine community known as Bodo the story traverses Lagos and Gidan Rana in northern Nigeria and it chronicles the deluge of social maladies woven around two unusual friends Jaja and Sim, whose problematic childhood characterized by violence, betrayal, and criminality heralds more enormous social dilemmas like cultism and terrorism. However, after a troubling and near-death experience with security operatives, their lives take a new turn towards redemption. Sim and Jaja are children of misfortune who got entangled in the web of cultism and criminality as teenagers. They are products of broken homes and a society that doesn’t care about its young ones or their development. Thus, they are the manifest consequences of a failed social order replete with injustice and decadence. The novel is a socio-psychological examination of contemporary social realities in Nigeria and the unpredictability of life.

Amidst the social chaos and destructive actions of the neglected teenagers, Professor Uzoba emerges as a beacon of hope and respite for the community and its restive youth by providing psychological and social support which leads to a drastic shift in the consciousness of the lads as well as the community as a whole. Through Prof. Uzoba’s intervention, the young boys find redemption and a second lease on life. However, this redemption is short-lived as Jaja loses his life in the end at the hands of agents of the Brotherhood of Isha, a deadly cult group. On the other hand, Sim suffers the betrayal of his father and narrowly survives the machinations of the evil forces of the brotherhoodas he endures untold indignity at the hands of his kidnappers orchestrated by his father, Chief Gbenebo, and his wife, Aisha. The story highlights the existential strife in the Niger Delta, a region endowed with rich natural resources but whose people live in perpetual poverty and its neglected youth take to criminality as a means of expressing their disaffection which results in double jeopardy for the community. The destitute folks and the communities, as well as the youth, become the greatest victims of the social injustice that permeates society. Aside from the government’s inability to take care of the people, thecommunity’s elders greedy elders connive with oil companies to shortchange the community for their gratification.

By textualizing these pervasive social issues, Ochogwu presupposes that rot in society is multifaceted and responsible for the retrogression being experienced in society. The community is the greatest loser in the face of the crisis andwanton destruction of life and properties and, most importantly, the degradation of the environment resulting from oil spillagethrough the activities of oil exploration in the region. Although the novel explores several social issues this review is focused on the trope of redemption and rehabilitation as demonstrated through the representation of the relationship between Prof. Uzoba, Sim and Jaja and the role of the military, particularly the Airforce in combating terrorism portrayed by the author.

Alexander Emmanuel Ochogwu is a Squadron Leader in the Nigerian Air Force, a seasoned security expert, strategist, academic, and winner of the 2018 USAID Hackathon on Counter Violent Extremism. He holds a PhD and is a Chevening alumnus. Ochogwu has published other works of fiction including Scarlet, the 2021 Book House Reader’s Choice Award winner, Omo, and The Diary of a Boy. This brief biographical background provides insights into the author’s background and it influences his notion of the underlying sociological factors behind the criminality and terrorism in Nigeria. Aside from merely weaving a beautiful story that highlights the negative implications of crime in society, Ochogwu offers a constructive approach to dealing with insecurity and criminality premised on the use of lethal force such as in the case of the fight against terrorism in northern and militancy in the south. He also proposes the use of non-kinetic approaches such as the use of psychosocial methods in rehabilitating restive youths such as in the case of Jaja and Sim through the intervention of Prof. Uzobaand Late Pa Omosua Foundation which were critical to the rehabilitation of the truant of duo.

Ochogwu recognizing the absence of social support as the primary enabler of teenage delinquency advocated for the adoption of rehabilitation rather than condemnation in correcting maladjusted youth who although involved in criminal acts, are victims of societal neglect. He reasons that the use of kinetic approaches in dealing with crimes like cultism further plunges society into deeper chaos, opting for a more human approach that recognizes the social factors responsible for youth restiveness such as the lack of parental love and social care which often lead young people into criminal activities. This message is highlighted through the relationship between Prof. Uzoba and the boys.

When the community rose against Jaja and Sim, calling for their heads for the atrocities that they perpetuated in the Bodo community through their deadly cult group, the Bowe Boys Cult, Prof. Uzoba comes to their rescue after the boys escaped to his house with gun wounds sustained from a fierce shootout with security operatives made up of the police and vigilantes. Instead of handing them over to the police or community mob for execution, Prof. Uzoba risks his integrity and standing in the community by hiding and treating them and eventually aiding their escape from the community. He carefully plans their escape. Through the assistance of their colleague, Automatic, the two boys escape from Bodo in the middle of the night, navigating through thick forests.

Why is it important for Prof. Uzoba to protect the boys, knowing that doing so meant abetting criminality and criminals wanted by society? Ochogwu situates Prof. Uzoba as the voice of reason of the community who could see beyond the failings of the boys and the social realities that created them. He understands that theboys were victims of circumstances who couldn’t control their fate, like the community, they too needed help to become better people. Meanwhile, the youth of Bodo have no meaningful life or aspiration beyond a life of crime. Jaja hails from a dysfunctional family of cultists and criminals; his two older brothers, Antia and Bukeme are notorious criminals who founded the Bowe Boys Cult which became the driving force of criminality in Bodo. Jaja, at fifteen, had joined his elder brother’s cult group and became a daredevil criminal in the community leading unimaginable criminal activities in the land. He committed his first murder at 15 on the day he joined the cult group. He later becomes the king of the deadly cult group causing unprecedented havoc on the community during his reign. His elder brothers on the other hand accepted the government amnesty programme and absconded from the village forever.

Sim, like Jaja, is also a child of circumstance who was exported from Lagos to the village by his father, Chief Gbenebo, a wealthy man who lives in Lagos and who orchestrated the extradition of Sim’s mother, Jane to the UK and married Aisha to facilitate the smooth actualization of their plot to retrieve the Isha Painting and gemstone belonging to the Brotherhood of Isha cult. Thus, Sim finds himself in a community overrun by cultism and crime and is eventually conscripted by Jaja into the Bowe Boys cult. Jaja is two years older than Sim. Sim was 17 and Jaja was 19 when they first met at the community’s riverwhere Sim was being beaten by the Aye Boys another cult group from the Lewe community led by Priye. Their bond solidifiesafter Jaja rescues Sim from the Aye Boys, forging a lifelongfriendship and brotherhood. Together, they terrorize Bodo till fate catches up with them, leading to their exile from the community with the help of Prof. Uzoba.

The Aye Boys, led by Priye, aggrieved by the opposition of some Bodo community elders over their attempt to construct an illegal oil bunkery site on a parcel of land owned by Bodo and Lewe communities, orchestrates a plan to murder Bodo elders,among whom is Prof. Uzoba. Unfortunately for them, their attacks fail when Prof. Uzoba repels them with his gun when they approach his house, killing some of the Aye Boys while Priye and others escape. This incursion illustrates the depth of criminality in Bodo and Lewe communities orchestrated by the Bowe Boys and the Aye Boys cult groups. The struggles or criminality are tied to the quest for economic and resource control occasioned by the exploration of oil in the communities. Hence, crude oil exploration and poverty are central to the causes of criminality in the Niger Delta region as projected by the story. While the government and greedy elders benefit from the excavation of oil from the communities, the youth, and other vulnerable groups are left to their fates. In protest, the youth take to arms and criminality causing havoc in the communities.These are the underlying root causes of the agitations in the Niger Delta as highlighted by the novel.

After seven years of living in exile, Jaja and Sim finally resolve to return to visit Bodo at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown instituted by the government to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Knowing their past atrocities and the anger of the community towards them, they enter Bodo at night so they would not be detected unless to those they choose to expose themselves to. Also, the Bowe Boys and Aye Boys, led by Automatic and Priye had formed a strong alliance to protect their communities from attacks by cultists and other forms of criminality. This transformation signals a reformation occasioned by a change in the orientation of the boys, perhaps influenced by prevailing circumstances not explicitly stated by the narrator. However, the mere fact that the two warring cult groups decided to unite shows their realization of the futility of war and the needless killing of one another; when together, they can become a force of positive change in their communities. The author uses the portrayal to highlight the importance of unity in driving social change and development in the community. This change is brought about by oil exploration in the community, which leads to several changes as noted by the narrator who asserts:

Every year, in those past seven years, one major tarred road in Bodo went bad because of the enormous weight of the numerous heavy tankers plying the routes daily, adding to the list of the bad roads in town, which was now ten. This restrained illegal refineryowners from employing the three soon-to-be damaged tarred roads in transporting half-baked crude oil to cities, thus affecting the shadow economy in Bodo town (p.89-90).

Commenting further on the negative impact of the advent of oil exploration in the community, the narrators highlight the destruction it causes on the environment, such as the destruction of landmark trees to pave the way for modernization, symbolically represented by the construction of new modern houses in the community. The narrator remarks:

Within the same period, landmark trees had [been] debased to firewood and planks to pave the way for the new houses that sprouted across the former agrarian town. With newer houses came a booming population with newer faces, replacing the old (p.90).

In seven years, a lot of change had occurred in the world and the Bodo community was left out of it as its change youth too had changed along with the times. Consequently, the two cult groups provided the cover that enabled Jaja and Sim to return to Bodo once again to see their families and to thank Prof. Uzoba for his intervention, which was responsible for their reformation as they were now fresh university graduates waiting to participate in the National Youth Service Corps programme. Sim’s foster parents were not happy to see him because of the trauma he had causedthem, including the death of their biological child. Jaja was, however, well-received by his mother, who was happy to see him again. But Prof. Uzoba was the happiest to see the boys; his conversation with them highlights the imperative of redemption and refurbishment against condemnation and punishment in dealing with restive youth. Recounting the role Prof. Uzobaplayed in their rehabilitation, Jaja remarks, “And it wasn’t just about getting us out, Professor. You made sure we had a place to stay, that we were safe, and rehabilitated, and even got us admitted into school. You took risks for us that no one else would have”