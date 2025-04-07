Ex-Safe Haven Commander Warns Against Reprisals In Plateau

Major General Augustine Agundu (retd), a former Commander of Operation Safe Haven, has warned against reprisal attacks in Plateau State.

He stated this on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

A fresh wave of violence hit the Bokkos Local Government Area of the North Central state recently, leaving scores dead and over a thousand displaced.

He described the violence as regrettable and said efforts were underway to prevent further bloodshed.

“A lot of efforts have been put in place to ensure there is no repetitive attack at the level seen,” Agundu said, noting that troops from Operation Safe Haven “are doing good work to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand.”

Agundu said that the volatile situation stems from “a set of people taking laws into their hands,” creating a “multidimensional threat to peace and security” and undermining the long‑standing co-existence of Plateau’s diverse communities.

He traced the recent attacks back to February, observing that they are increasingly driven by reprisals between largely separated villages. “Reprisals is what makes it worse,” he added.

Agundu pointed to the long divide between indigenes and settlers—a distinction not recognized by the Nigerian Constitution—and urged lawmakers to address this in any constitutional amendments. He also blamed a “weak legal system” for allowing tensions to fester.

The retired general stressed the need for dialogue, stronger legal frameworks, and a sustained crackdown on those who exploit communal faultlines for violence.