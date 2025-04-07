FCT Declares Free Health Insurance, Caesarean Section For Pregnant Women

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has declared a free health insurance scheme and caesarean section for all pregnant women living in the area.

The FCTA’s Mandate Secretary for Health, Adedolapo Fasewa, disclosed this on Monday while commemorating the 2025 World Health Day at the Gwarimpa District Hospital, Abuja.

Fasewa explained that for pregnant women to benefit from the free cesarean section, they have to register with the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), adding that the scheme also comes with infant care after delivery.

Furthermore, she stated that Nigeria records the highest rate of maternal mortality in the sub-Saharan region.

But Fasewa said the present administration frowns at it and is already taking necessary steps to ensure the reduction as well as infant survival,

She urged all women to register for the free health insurance scheme, saying the fight against maternal mortality is not just for the Federal Government alone but requires collaborative efforts.