Gov Sani Orders Release Of ₦3.8bn For Payment Of Gratuity, Death Benefits

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has ordered the release of ₦3.8 billion to the Kaduna State Pension Bureau for immediate payment of gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights for civil servants in the contributory pension scheme.

The governor gave the order on compassionate grounds after considering the passionate pleas of the pensioners and families of deceased civil servants, who complained that the ongoing verification exercise has impacted negatively on their living conditions.

A statement by Ibrahim Musa, the governor’s spokesman, Governor Sani, restated that the verification exercise is aimed at weeding out “ghost” pensioners from the payroll in order to curtail the frittering away of the State’s meagre resources.

He, however, ordered the Pension Bureau to immediately commence the payment of pensioners.

READ ALSO: [PHOTO] APC Govs Visit Ex-President Buhari In Kaduna

The governor assured pensioners of his unwavering commitment to their welfare. He said that it is in furtherance of this commitment that he is determined to clean up the payroll to ensure seamless and uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions.

Governor Sani noted that the senior citizens devoted their lives to the service of Kaduna State and must be given all the needed support to make them happy in retirement.

He assured of the speedy completion of the verification exercise so that Kaduna State pensioners will enjoy uninterrupted payment. He thanked the pensioners for their patience, understanding, and continued support to his administration.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Uba Sani has paid gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights to the tune of ₦6.6 billion.