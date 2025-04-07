IN PICTURES: Take It Back Movement Protests in Lagos

Members of the Take It Back Movement on Monday protested in Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers.

They protested among other things against what they say is the misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the state of emergency in Rivers State, and the state of the economy.

Clad in their signature orange beret, the protesters in Lagos gathered at the Ikeja ‘Under Bridge’ area chanting solidarity songs under the watchful eyes of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies in the state.

The Police had earlier called on the organisers to cancel the exercise, describing the protest as “íll-timed” and “íll-conceived”.

However, the leader of the group and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, insists that the protests must go on.

See photos from the protest in Lagos by Dare Idowu: