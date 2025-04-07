Nigeria Interested In Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games — NOC

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) announced it has met the March 28, 2025 deadline for expression of interest to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria can only commence a formal bid with the backing of the country’s government.

Nigeria lost a bid to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games to Glasgow.

A statement released by NOC spokesman Tony Nezianya said that Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Games in capital city Abuja will present a unique opportunity to showcase its development, enhance its global standing and invigorate its sports culture.

Nigeria last hosted a major multi-sport event — the African Games — in 2003 in Abuja.

“That experience will provide a solid foundation for Nigeria to host again, showcasing its ability to manage the logistics, hospitality, and infrastructure development required by such events,” the NOC statement read.

“This would also provide a compelling narrative for the nation’s progress and readiness.”

The next Commonwealths will again be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 17 to March 29, 2026.

Australian state Victoria had been scheduled to host the event, but the local government later pulled out due to spiralling costs.

AFP