PHOTOS: APC Govs Visit Ex-President Buhari In Kaduna

Governors elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) visited former president Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence on Monday,

The governors under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) were led by its chairman and the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma.

While addressing the press after the visit, Uzodimma said the group came to extend warm Sallah greetings to Buhari and also to congratulate him on the completion of the Ramadan fast.

“This visit is symbolic and deeply rooted in respect, loyalty, and continued appreciation for the statesmanship, leadership, and legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Uzodimma noted, according to a statement from the Director-General ( Press Affairs), Gombe Government House Ismaila Misilli

“As a party, we remain united and committed to the ideals of good governance which he championed during his tenure.”

According to the Imo governor, the visit was also an opportunity to wish the ex-president well as he settles into his newly renovated Kaduna home.

The governors present at the event were Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Hope Uzodimma. The governors of Kaduna, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Edo, Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti, and Benue States were also in attendance. Others present were the deputy governor of Jigawa State and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, among other dignitaries.

