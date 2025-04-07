Police Arrest Suspects For Theft, Assault, Thuggery In Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has recorded several breakthroughs in its ongoing efforts to curb crime across the state.

This is according to a statement by the Niger Police Command Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, on behalf of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman.

Two suspects, Mohammed Usman (18) and Mohammed Abdullahi (22), were arrested for conspiracy and motorcycle theft. Usman tricked a commercial motorcyclist in Minna, stole his bike, and took it to Abdullahi in Paiko for sale. Police recovered two motorcycles, and both suspects confessed to the crime.

A stolen Toyota Corolla (Reg. No. EPE 94 FT), earlier taken from Kubwa, Abuja, was recovered along Dikko-Maje Road by the Maje Division patrol after being tracked.

A suspected soldier, Sadiq Sani of 2 Div Garrison, was arrested for assaulting a shoe seller, Abdulrahman Salisu, in Minna, cutting off three of his fingers with a cutlass during a dispute. He was handed over to military authorities after arrest.

Six miscreants were arrested in a sting operation at the Kwangila/Keteren-Gwari areas of Minna. One was found with a cable used to attack innocent citizens. All suspects are under investigation.

The Niger police command reiterated its commitment to tackling criminality and ensuring public safety across the state.