×

Crypto Rebounds, Gains 10% In 24 Hours

The surge follows a dramatic decline to a two-year low of $1,410 earlier in the week

By Channels Television
Updated April 8, 2025
Twitter
(FILE) A monument alluding to bitcoin is pictured at Plaza Bitcoin in San Salvador on September 4, 2024. – According to the Institute for Public Opinion (IUDOP), Bitcoin adoption remains limited in El Salvador despite entering its third year as a legal currency. The NGO “My First Bitcoin” aims to promote cryptocurrency use by teaching it in public schools, with over 35,000 students attending their classes so far. While 88 out of 100 people reported not using Bitcoin in 2023, some, like taxi driver Napoleon Osorio, have embraced it in their businesses. “I started on my own” three years ago “and now manage 21 drivers,” Osorio says. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

 

The cryptocurrency market rebounded on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETH) rallying back to around $1,550, about a 10% gain within the past 24 hours.

The surge follows a dramatic decline to a two-year low of $1,410 earlier in the week, during which ETH suffered a 27% decline in 48 hours.

According to data from Coinglass, approximately $370 million worth of leveraged ETH futures were liquidated over just two days.

Santiment statistics further revealed that the sell-off was driven by short-term holders, who collectively endured losses amounting to $500 million on Monday alone.

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $75,000, only to rally back to approximately $80,000 late Monday, igniting a wave of recovery across major cryptocurrencies such as XRP (XRP-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), BNB (BNB-USD), and Cardano’s ADA (ADA-USD).

The tokens saw gains of up to 10%, helping the total crypto market capitalisation return to levels not witnessed since early November.

The recovery was largely technical, as Monday’s market shakeout resulted in the liquidation of over $1.3 billion in crypto futures.

Despite its recovery, Bitcoin’s claim to be a “digital gold” continues to face skepticism.

 

READ ALSO: NNPCL, Angola Advance IPOs, Plan To Attract Investments

Over the same period, this rise exceeded rivals such as Solana (12% increase) and BNB Chain (16% increase).

Unlike traditional safe-haven assets like gold, which typically appreciate during periods of market turbulence, Bitcoin has shown a tendency to trade in tandem with high-risk technology stocks.

Ethereum’s network architecture, positively, keeps proving to be robust.

On April 6, the Ethereum network’s overall value locked (TVL) peaked at 30.2 million ETH, a 22% rise over last month.

More Stories