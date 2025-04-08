NECA Commends Customs On Trade Facilitation Reforms

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the recent policy reforms and operational improvements introduced under the current administration, particularly in the area of trade facilitation.

NECA President, Ifeanyi Okogwu, gave the commendation on Monday while leading a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at the NCS Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

According to a statement on the service’s X on Tuesday, the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration on trade facilitation and private sector development.

“We are here today to commend the Service for your impactful initiatives so far. NECA was established in 1957 to represent the interests of businesses in Nigeria. Today, with over 4,000 members, we play a vital role in enhancing the operating environment for businesses, and we recognise the Customs Service as a critical partner in this journey,” he said.

Okogwu emphasised that key trade facilitation tools introduced by the Service, including Advance Ruling, the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, and the Time Release Study were significant in reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and improving the ease of doing business, especially for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

“These reforms are not just policies on paper; they are impactful initiatives directly supporting Nigerian businesses, particularly SMEs. We look forward to continued engagement with the NCS to ensure businesses thrive and the economy grows,” he added.

Responding, Adeniyi thanked the NECA team for the visit and for recognising the Service’s efforts.

He reiterated the NCS’s unwavering commitment to working closely with the private sector to build a more inclusive trade environment.

“I am always glad to partner with private enterprises. At Customs, we’ve come to understand that our actions or inaction have a direct bearing on the kind of business environment we create. This is why we put a lot of premium on trade facilitation and stakeholder engagement,” Adeniyi said.

The Customs boss assured that the Service remains public-centric in its approach and will continue to work with the business community to simplify processes and ensure compliance.

“We see ourselves not just as enforcers, but as facilitators. We are committed to walking with you every step of the way in building a better ecosystem for Nigerian businesses to flourish. Continuous dialogue like this drives meaningful progress,” he said.