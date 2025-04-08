Ransom Not Paid To Secure Ex-NYSC DG’s Release — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that no ransom was paid to facilitate the release of Retired Brigadier General Mahrazu Tsiga, who was held captive for 56 days by kidnappers.

In a statement, DHQ spokesman, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said troops engaged both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to secure the release of the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said, “Since Brigadier General Tsiga’s abduction on 7 February 2025, troops have remained relentless in their pursuit, conducting both air and ground operations within Danmusa, Kankara and Faskari Local Government Areas where he was supposedly held captive at different times and these operations kept pressure on the abductors.”

[READ ALSO] Assembly Fire: We’re Under Pressure To Implicate Fubara’s CoS, Say Acquitted Persons

“It is thus only fair to recognize the significant sacrifices made by these troops who have worked day and night, often at great risk to their own lives in their search of the senior officer.

“The disparaging online is therefore nothing but presumably an act of mischief which is calculated undermining the dedicated efforts of military effort to eradicate terrorists/bandits and other criminal elements from the North West region.

“It is noteworthy to add that the military operations comprising both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies facilitated the rescue of General Tsiga as his life is invaluable and anything that needed to be done to ensure he was safe was adopted in ensuring a successful Search and Rescue effort,” he added.