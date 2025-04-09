European Stocks Slump At Open As Trump Tariffs Kick In

European stock markets sank at the open on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump’s steep new tariffs came into effect and triggered a fresh sell-off in global equities.

Indices fell back into the red, with Paris down 2.4 percent and Frankfurt dropping 2.2 percent, as goods from the European Union now face a 20 percent tariff when entering the United States.

London slid 2.3 percent, with Britain having been hit with a 10 percent levy on Saturday.



AFP