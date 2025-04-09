×

European Stocks Slump At Open As Trump Tariffs Kick In

Indices fell back into the red, with Paris down 2.4 percent and Frankfurt dropping 2.2 percent, as goods from the European Union now face a 20 percent tariff when entering the United States.

By Channels Television
Updated April 9, 2025
Market indicators are displayed on digital screen at the Euronext trading exchange building in La Defense business district, west of Paris, on April 7, 2025. A global stock market rout deepened on April 7 and fears of recession rose after China retaliated against the US president’s tariffs and Europe calibrated its response to the escalating trade war. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

 

 

European stock markets sank at the open on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump’s steep new tariffs came into effect and triggered a fresh sell-off in global equities.

A trader works in front of a board displaying the chart of Germany’s share index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

London slid 2.3 percent, with Britain having been hit with a 10 percent levy on Saturday.


AFP

