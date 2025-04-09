Abure: Gov Otti Cannot Distribute Positions In LP, Says Legal Adviser

The Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), Kehinde Edun, on Wednesday faulted Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on his position on the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The party has been in crisis following a recent Supreme Court verdict that set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, recognising Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

In the wake of the leadership tussle, Otti said he advised Abure to step down as the party’s chairman.

But in an interview on Channels Television, Edun said the governor was not in a position to distribute positions in the party.

Watch the video below: