Entrepreneur Seeks Security Agencies’ Partnership With Agro Zones

Entrepreneur Jerry Olarenwaju has asked security agencies to partner with the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) initiative.

“The security outfit, from the NSCDC to the Army, to everyone that should be part of that unit, so that we have the confidence to go there and process, and carry out our activities without fear,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

With the initiative, a strengthened value chain has been created that he believed would generate over 60,000 jobs in the country. “I’m going to employ more than 10 people, 20 people, 100 people on my own,” he said.

The SAPZ has its aims including increasing household incomes, fostering job creation in rural agricultural communities, especially for youth and women, and enhancing food and nutritional security in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s first special agro-industrial processing zone was launched in Kaduna State on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, in attendance.