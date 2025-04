Tokyo stocks extended losses Wednesday and the yen jumped against the dollar after US tariffs against a slew of countries, including Japan came into force.

Around half an hour after the levies took effect, the Nikkei 225 index was down 4.86 percent at 31,407.66. The yen strengthened 1.1 percent to 144.73 per dollar.

READ ALSO: India Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates As Trump Tariffs Kick In

AFP