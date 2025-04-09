Navy Arrests 27 Suspected Drug Peddlers In Lagos

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy have arrested 27 suspects for drug peddling in Lagos.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said naval operatives conducted a coordinated raid and dislodged identified criminal safe haven in Gidan Drama, located at Malu Road, Apapa.

During the process, 27 suspects were apprehended, comprising three females and 24 males.

READ ALSO: IGP Directs DIG Operations To Proceed To Plateau

According to Ibrahim, the arrest was in response to intelligence received by operatives of the Nigerian Navy.

“The raid was carried out on Saturday, 5 April 2025 by personnel of NNS BEECROFT following credible intelligence received by the Base on the presence of suspected drug peddlers in Gidan Drama which necessitated the deployment of Operation MESA,” he stated.

“During the raid, a total of 27 suspected drug peddlers – comprising of three females and 24 males – were arrested with hard drugs and other illicit substances.

“This successful arrest of 27 suspects and the illicit substances underscores the unwavering commitment of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among teaming youth which negatively affect their health and threaten national security.

“Accordingly, the 27 suspects and exhibits were handed over to the officials of the National Drugs law Enforcement Agency for further necessary action.”