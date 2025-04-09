Never Take Peace For Granted, King Charles Tells Italy Parliament

King Charles III warned Wednesday that peace can never be taken for granted and hailed Italy for standing by Ukraine, as he made a historic address to parliament in Rome.

“Peace is never to be taken, never to be taken for granted,” the 76-year-old monarch said during his third day of a state visit to Italy with his wife, Queen Camilla.

“Britain and Italy stand today united in defence of the democratic values we share.

“Our countries have both stood by Ukraine in her hour of need and welcomed many thousands of Ukrainians requiring shelter.”

He noted the defence ties between Italy and the UK, through NATO and a project to develop a new fighter jet with Japan.

Speaking in English with some Italian, Charles became the first ever British monarch to address a joint session of Italy’s parliament.

The king also addressed an issue close to his heart, the environment.

“Just as we stand together in defence of our values, so too we stand together in defence of our planet,” he said.

“From the droughts in Sicily to the floods in Somerset, both our countries are already seeing the ever more damaging effects of climate change.”