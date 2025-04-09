Obi, Otti In Attendance As Usman Leads Labour Party NEC Meeting

The Labour Party is currently holding its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting comes amid the controversy over the recent Supreme Court judgement on the national chairmanship position for the Labour Party.

It is being held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel and is chaired by former Finance Minister Nenadi Usman.

In attendance are the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Senators and members of the House of Representatives who are members of the party are present.

Also present are governorship candidates of the party in Edo and Imo States, Olumide Akpata, and Athan Achonu.

In her opening remarks, the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman said the LP would review its governorship primaries for Anambra State and make its position known.

The primaries, which were held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Saturday, saw a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moughalu, emerge as the candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

It is the last primaries held by the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee, days after the Supreme Court set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja recognising Abure as the National Chairman of the LP.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have pronounced Abure National Chairman of the LP, having earlier found that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

Last week, the apex court held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of a party over which courts lacked jurisdiction, and noted that Abure’s tenure had since expired.

The court allowed the appeal filed by Senator Ester Usman, and one other and held that it was meritorious before subsequently proceeding to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the LP for being unmeritorious.