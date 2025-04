The Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, says governors and their deputies abuse the immunity their offices enjoy.

He called for an amendment of Section 308 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution which shields them from civil and criminal prosecution.

The Ogun State governor between May 2003 and May 2011 was a guest on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired on Tuesday.

