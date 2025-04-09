‘We Are LP Members,’ Peter Obi Dismisses Defection Rumours

The Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of dumping the party.

He stated this while addressing party members during the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

“Some speculated that he has left the Labour Party, some of us are on our way out. Let me assure you that we are Labour Party members,” Obi said.

“I have never discussed with any other party. (If) We are going to discuss with anybody, we will discuss it jointly from our house at the Labour Party. No party will tell you that they have seen me discussing with them.”

Obi stated that he had not told anyone or group that he would leave his party, adding that such decisions would be taken after consultations with LP stakeholders.

‘Nigeria Is Collapsing’

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, decried the hardship in the country, saying that Nigeria is collapsing.

He called on the opposition to speak up against bad governance, lamenting that things have really gotten bad.

“We must speak when things are wrong, Nigeria is collapsing, the numbers are clear, the indices are clear, more and more people are poorer. People who used to feed well are now begging, even in this hotel. Any time I enter this hotel, I see people telling me ‘Oga, I came to Abuja, I can’t go back’.

“Where I used to go that people ask me, ‘Oga, will you eat? Will you drink?’ Nobody is asking me anything again. That shows you how bad it is. So, let us know that things are difficult, things are bad. Let us stand together and ensure that the right things, starting from our party, are done,” Obi said.