FG Warns 30 States, FCT Of Heavy Rains, Floods 

The Federal Government has predicted heavy rains and floods in 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The high-flood risk states are: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, on Thursday, said coastal and riverine flooding would be experienced in some parts of the South-South geopolitical zone of the country due to a rise in sea level.

Among these states are Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers while Akwa-Ibom and Edo fall under the high-flood risk states.

Utsev stated this during the public presentation of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja.

The 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) was segmented into three parts to address the pressing challenges of flood disasters and provide information for mitigation, especially in the most vulnerable communities

The minister disclosed that flooding remained one of the most devastating natural disasters in Nigeria with climate change accelerating its frequency and severity.

He revealed that 1,249 communities in 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 30 states and the FCT fall within high-risk flood zones this year, while an additional 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs face moderate flood risks. Key risk areas include Abia, Benue, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Jigawa, among others.

To improve early warning and response systems, this year’s AFO introduced a community-based flood forecasting approach. Rather than just general predictions, forecasts are now tailored to specific communities, enhancing actionable communication and preparedness at the grassroots level.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Richard Pheelangwah, in his remarks, urged stakeholders to prioritize early response. “This outlook isn’t just about numbers, it’s about protecting lives and livelihoods,” he said.

The Director General of NIHSA, Umar Mohammed, noted that this year’s flood forecast goes beyond mapping LGAs and now identifies specific communities at risk.

“Our focus has expanded to assess sectoral impacts, on health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, offering more robust tools to policymakers and disaster risk managers,” he said.